Huge backlog on Portsmouth route currently

Wightlink’s Portsmouth port is in the midst of a huge backlog.

Traffic queuing on the Portsmouth side is stretching away from Gunwharf, around the corner, past the roundabout and up past the student union.

Meanwhile the ferries are also queuing around the port awaiting their chance to offload the Isle of Wight cars trying to get to the Mainland.

Recently there were three ferries from the Isle of Wight gathered around the port area. One in port, unloading, then loading. The other two awaiting their turn to even get into port to unload.

The St Clare was reported having hydrulic problems, causing further delays.

Report from onboard the ships are that the humour is good, with passengers apparently not too upset with the delays.

Earlier Wightlink reported a medical emergency onboard one to the craft.