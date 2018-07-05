Human remains found on Isle of Wight beach

Police confirm the human remains will be recovered in due course for analysis and enquiries are ongoing.

Police have confirmed that a member of the public reported the discovery of human remains on a beach at Wootton Bridge this morning (Thursday 5 July).

The discovery was made at 10:38am, but police say that initial inspection of their condition suggests the remains have been under the sand for considerable time.

The remains will be recovered in due course for analysis and enquiries are ongoing.

Until a formal identification is made, our thoughts are with family and friends of missing people.

