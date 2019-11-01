Hundreds of crocheted and knitted poppies adorn Town Arch in tribute to the fallen

Karl Love, the Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, shares details of this week’s tribute to fallen servicemen. Ed

Our town remembers those who have fallen in defence of our freedoms and values, by covering our town arch with poppies remembering the price our town and Island people have paid.

The tribute also remembers the ultimate price paid by our town’s civilian population and that of animals, great and small, lost during conflict.

Hundreds of crocheted and knitted poppies

It is an amazing community effort brought together and led by the East Cowes Women’s Institute who have been working on this tribute throughout the summer months.

© Cllr Michael Paler

Hundreds of poppies have been crocheted, knitted and skilfully created from all kinds of objects to form this moving and lasting memory.

© Cllr Michael Paler

The poppies have been created in homes across our town and then brought together and weaved into a mesh which was then attached to the Town Arch.

Made from Floating Bridge chains

The Town Arch was created by the Business Association from disused chains taken from the floating Bridge.

© Cllr Karl Love

It is wonderful to see the Arch being used forming this local act of remembrance.

Images: Karl Love and Michael Paler