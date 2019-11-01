Hundreds of crocheted and knitted poppies adorn Town Arch in tribute to the fallen

This community effort was led by the East Cowes Women’s Institute, who’ve been working on the tribute throughout the summer months

Knitted and crocheted poppies on the Town Arch

Karl Love, the Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, shares details of this week’s tribute to fallen servicemen. Ed

Our town remembers those who have fallen in defence of our freedoms and values, by covering our town arch with poppies remembering the price our town and Island people have paid.

The tribute also remembers the ultimate price paid by our town’s civilian population and that of animals, great and small, lost during conflict.

Hundreds of crocheted and knitted poppies
It is an amazing community effort brought together and led by the East Cowes Women’s Institute who have been working on this tribute throughout the summer months.

East Cowes WI members by the Town Arch covered with knitted poppies
© Cllr Michael Paler

Hundreds of poppies have been crocheted, knitted and skilfully created from all kinds of objects to form this moving and lasting memory.

Members of the community by the decorated Town Arch
© Cllr Michael Paler

The poppies have been created in homes across our town and then brought together and weaved into a mesh which was then attached to the Town Arch.

Made from Floating Bridge chains
The Town Arch was created by the Business Association from disused chains taken from the floating Bridge.

The arch covered in poppies
© Cllr Karl Love

It is wonderful to see the Arch being used forming this local act of remembrance.

Images: Karl Love and Michael Paler

Friday, 1st November, 2019 1:29pm

By

