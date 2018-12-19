Promised action, failed to deliver: Ignored by Isle of Wight MP and Cabinet member claims mental health film-maker

A volunteer who made a film about the mental health crisis on the Isle of Wight claims he has been ignored by IW Council bosses and the Island’s MP.

Sam Schroeder said he had not heard from either Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely or adult social care cabinet member, and mental health champion, Cllr Clare Mosdell, for months.

Four months ago, Sam screened his film ‘Crisis or awakening’, at the Riverside Centre, Newport.

“Action speaks louder than words”

After the film, Mr Seely and Cllr Mosdell invited Sam to a meeting to discuss the reforms proposed in the film. Sam said they drew up an action plan to open a dialogue between the three of them about mental health on the Island.

He said Mr Seely also offered to take certain matters up to the House of Commons.

After the meeting, Sam said he was balancing his optimism with a healthy dose of scepticism.

Two months of nothing

Two months after the meeting, Sam said he had not heard from either Mr Seely or Cllr Mosdell.

He said:

“I received no response from Mr Seely, and a one line response from Mrs Mosdell explaining she hadn’t had time to look into the matter. “And now, four months down the line, there’s been no further correspondence or progress made in regard to these plans.”

Taking positive action

Sam said he had now been directing his energies elsewhere and had made more progress.

He said:

“I’ve joined a team of ten people who have formed a non-profit community interest company that bridge the gaps that exist in our current social and mental health services — gaps that people have been falling through, that’s been harming our community and preventing us from prospering. “We’ve just been awarded a three-month trial contract by the NHS to deliver services on a small scale, starting in January, and we’ll be competing to win further contracts, as well as applying for grants and soliciting donations to help us get off the ground during and after that time.”

Silence from Mosdell

Cllr Mosdell did not respond to requests for comment.

Mr Seely said: