The Isle of Wight council’s Rights of Way team is politely asking people using the Island’s footpaths and bridleways to close gates behind them.
It follows an incident over the weekend where sheep escaped onto the road, potentially putting them and motorists in danger.
Please remember the Countryside Code – Respect, Protect and Enjoy.
Any problems or concerns with the network should be reported to Rightsofway@iow.gov.uk
Tuesday, 14th August, 2018 9:33am
