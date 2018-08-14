Importance of keeping countryside gates closed

If you’re using footpaths or bridleways make sure gates are always closed. Don’t assume because one is open that it’s supposed to be.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

sheep

The Isle of Wight council’s Rights of Way team is politely asking people using the Island’s footpaths and bridleways to close gates behind them.

It follows an incident over the weekend where sheep escaped onto the road, potentially putting them and motorists in danger.

Please remember the Countryside Code – Respect, Protect and Enjoy.

Any problems or concerns with the network should be reported to Rightsofway@iow.gov.uk

Image: Jannis under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 14th August, 2018 9:33am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lmg

Filed under: Farming, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*