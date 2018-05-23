Improvements needed at Isle of Wight care home with ‘lack of consideration’

An Isle of Wight residential home was found to ‘require improvement’ by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors.

Blackwater Mill Residential Home, which can accommodate up to 60 people, was inspected by the CQC at the beginning of March.

The report ranked the home ‘good’ in responsiveness, but found it required improvement in all other areas — safety, effectiveness, care and the leadership at the home.

Resident with advanced dementia a challenge

Staff told inspectors they could meet the needs of all but one person in the home, who was living with advanced dementia.

A lack of training meant they struggled coping with their ‘challenging behaviour’ and they avoided working with that person for fear of being hurt.

Inspector: “A lack of consideration”

Inspectors observed incidents where staff members were ‘lacking in compassion’, including a staff member abruptly telling a person to ‘be quiet’. The person was being pushed in their wheelchair and becoming anxious.

A person living with advanced dementia was also found lying directly on the plastic covering of their mattress without trousers or leg coverings which, inspectors said, ‘would result in their legs becoming sweaty and uncomfortable’.

“This showed a lack of consideration for the person and their needs,” the inspection report said.

Records not always kept up to date

Appropriate arrangements were in place to manage medicines safely, although staff did not always record the use of topical creams and one person said they did not believe their creams were applied as often as they should be.

A cream chart was not always fully completed and the home was unable to confirm that people had received their creams as prescribed.

Excessive noise

Although effective systems were in place to protect people at risk of abuse, two staff members did not understand their safeguarding responsibilities.

Inspectors also found excessive noise levels in the dining room, where many people spent a lot of their time, could adversely affect people living with dementia. At one point, a staff member shouted,

“For goodness sake, I can’t hear myself think in here.”

Appropriate training for new staff

Staff supported people to access healthcare services, including hospital services and people were supported at the end of their lives to have a comfortable, dignified and pain-free death.

The CQC told the home to ensure all new staff received appropriate training to enable them to support people effectively.

Blackwater Mill Residential Home was approached for comment.

The report

Full details can be found in the report below.

Blackwater Mill Residential Home – CQC Report by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: eflon under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.