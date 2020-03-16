In light of Coronavirus outbreak, helpful advice on ‘how everyone can to do their part’

An OnTheWight reader has been in touch to share this useful information with readers. They wish to remain anonymous, but it’s someone we know who carries out thorough research. Ed

If you are having trouble convincing friends that this virus is serious and that they need to do their part, here’s something along these lines you might want to say (but edited in a tone they’ll accept):

You might not worry about getting sick because you are healthy, but you can be passing around the virus everywhere before, during, and after you are sick. This can give people with health problems like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, COPD, etc. including your family members, this virus – which can be extremely dangerous to them. No proof you can/can’t catch again

It can even be very dangerous to you if you were to have a cold or flu simultaneously with this virus. You can have the virus and not know it for a few weeks. There is no proof yet that you can be reinfected once you’ve had it, but it’s such early days that there is no proof that you might not get sick again. Treat everyone like they are contagious

Treat everyone like they are contagious and you are contagious. Wash your hands properly all of the time to protect yourself and others. Disinfect your phone, door handles, light switches, TV remotes etc, and be wary about when you touch public door handles etc that you need to wash your hands. Keep hands away from face

Don’t touch your face, especially eyes, nose, and mouth where the virus can enter. Cover your mouth with a tissue when you cough and bin the tissue. Be careful when passing on deliveries

Keep your distance from people, especially vulnerable people of all ages. And if you are trying to help vulnerable people who have been told to hibernate in their houses, be careful when giving them fresh or packaged food that you haven’t given them the virus whilst preparing it or handling it or the bags and containers you give it to them in. Social risk not just personal risk

This is about protecting your gran, my nephew, and your friend who don’t have the immune systems to fight this, and the doctors and nurses who have medical problems themselves and can’t afford to be made sick because you didn’t wash your hands and touched the bathroom/loo handle.

Government Covid-19 guidance

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



Stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

Image: arlingtonva under CC BY 2.0