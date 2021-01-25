Infection survey shows Covid-19 rising fastest amongst primary age pupils

The National Education Union say the “Government cannot continue to ignore this report” and “must act to stop the role of schools in the transmission of Coronavirus”

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

coronavirus cases age chart showing high transmission in young people

Responding to the latest issue of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) Infection Survey, Peter Shreeve, Assistant District Secretary of the National Education Union said:  

“This survey is of great concern. It confirms the worries of the NEU and many others that this lockdown has not been strict enough. 

“It is not surprising that Coronavirus is back on the rise and that it is rising fastest amongst primary age pupils.

“Nurseries are open to all pupils and a fifth of primary pupils are being taught in school. During the lockdown last Spring, less than 1 in 50 pupils were being taught in school. 

“It is welcome that coronavirus infection amongst secondary pupils is falling and this is because only 1 in 25 secondary pupils are being educated in school. However, we should not forget secondary school infections are still 50 times higher than the start of September.”

coronavirus cases age chart showing high transmission in young people

Attendance five times higher in third lockdown
He finished by saying,

“As attendance in state schools is five times higher in this third lockdown compared with the first, it is hardly surprising that schools being opened is associated with more cases.

“Independent SAGE pointed out in their weekly Friday presentation (22/1) that pupil attendance is now 21% in primary, 5% in secondary and 30% in special schools. This compares to 4%, 1% and 8% in the first lockdown.

“Attendance in state schools is significantly higher in this third lockdown. The Government cannot continue to ignore this report and must act to stop the role of schools in the transmission of Coronavirus.” 

  1. https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/conditionsanddiseases/bulletins/coronaviruscovid19infectionsurveypilot/22january2021#age-analysis-of-the-number-of-people-in-england-who-had-covid-19 

see also

Spreadsheet: https://www.dropbox.com/s/4mnf7gfxfa6ecm9/ons_infection_survey_by_age_20210122.xlsx?dl=0 

Chart: https://www.dropbox.com/s/sqt4slo3u5bu95h/coronavirus_age_chart_20210122.JPG?dl=0 

Monday, 25th January, 2021 9:15am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2odp

Filed under: Education, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*