Devon-based ‘mad’ scientists ‘Wonderstruck’, will be making a second visit to the Island later this month, guests at the Noel Turner Physics Festival, to be held at Cowes Enterprise College on 20th October.

The Wonderstruck team are specialists at making science, technology and maths learning inspiring and exciting for young people. Their appearance at the Festival last year was a real hit with the students, who were thoroughly entertained throughout the performance.

Making science lessons, relevant, exciting and fun

Lead demonstrator, Peter Wright, lay down on a bed of nails, set fire to himself and exploded a dustbin full of teddy bears with liquid nitrogen (amongst other things). All of course, with a purpose; to make the learning that young people do in their science lessons, relevant, exciting and fun.

Peter said:

“Here at Wonderstruck we believe that STEM learning should be wonderful for all concerned. That’s why we spend our every waking moment developing and delivering amazing workshops, awe-inspiring shows and astonishing resources.”

‘Dangerous Science’ and Rocket Workshop

Former Principal of Cowes Enterprise College, John Peckham, explained why the team had been booked again,

“The response from the students who attended Peter’s sessions was so full of excitement and enthusiasm, that we booked Wonderstruck straight away to come again this year. Children and young people sometimes do not have enough awe and wonder in their education. “Certainly, few science teachers would have the knowledge or experience to undertake these sorts of demonstrations in class. The fascination and engagement, visible on the students’ faces during the show, tells its own story.”

As well as their ‘Dangerous Science’ show, the Wonderstruck team will also be bringing their Rocket Workshop, enabling students to construct and launch (using compressed air) their own rockets.

Hands-on science

The Noel Turner Physics Festival is all about giving young people the chance to link their classroom learning with real-life applications of science. Whether it was launching rockets, exploring 3D vision or star-gazing in a planetarium, last year’s event provided some fantastic opportunities for students to see science in action.

Many major local and national companies are committed to providing exhibits and personnel. The whole of the fabulous new Cowes Enterprise College building is being made available for this event and will be divided into different applications of science:

Aerospace Engineering

ICT Infrastructure and engineering

Women into Science and Engineering

Marine technologies

Space

Creative digital technologies

Medical technologies

Robotics and manufacturing

Part of the day will be open to the public, for details and tickets, please contact: NPTF@cowesec.org.uk

