Islanders invited to take part in online Death Cafe

Nick Wilde, who started a Death Cafe in Newport at God’s Providence House in January 2017 is holding an online Death Cafe for Island Residents and others on Tuesday 28th April from 3pm until 4.30pm.

On Sunday Nick attended one held in Ely in Cambrigeshire which had eighteen people from around the world including the USA, Canada, China and the Ukraine as well as other parts of England.

This provoked a really interesting discussion and inspired him to hold one here.

Nick intends to see how many Island residents attend first and then fill up with anyone else who wishes to join from elsewhere.

Take part or find out more

If you would like to take part contact Nick by emailing nickwilde@myphone.coop and he’ll get back to you with instructions.

Find out more about Death Cafes on the national Website including details of what a Death Cafe is.

Image: goodncrazy under CC BY 2.0