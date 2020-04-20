Letter: Frontline doctors and nurses dying because they are inadequately protected: Enough is enough!

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Hans Bromwich, Cowes. Ed

At the outset of this Coronavirus pandemic the British public and NHS frontline workers were assured there was adequate PPE, then followed the ongoing pantomime and failure in rolling it out.

Now scrubs promised from Turkey during Saturday’s Coronavirus Daily Briefing we were told would arrive on Sunday, are nowhere to be seen.

Chris Hobson of NHS Providers, when interviewed on Sunday immediately after the Government’s Coronavirus Daily Briefing revealed that when an order for 200,000 gowns from China arrived last week there were only 20,000. So did someone leave a ‘0’ off the order?

Situation has become completely unacceptable

A viral pandemic is one thing, the way the Country was under-prepared, and in my view, the continuing incompetence and lies is quite another.

The situation has now become completely unacceptable, with frontline doctors and nurses dying because they are inadequately protected.

Enough is enough

It is time for the historical architects of this chaos, Sir Simon Stevens and Jeremy Hunt, to go, along with Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson.

Let’s have some credible leaders, perhaps taken from industry, controlling the show, rather than the current bunch of dangerously incompetent imposters.

Image: dfid under CC BY 2.0