Over £90m of Isle of Wight NHS Trust Debt written off

As part of wider reforms to combat pressures NHS Trusts are facing, the Government have wiped over £90m of debt for Isle of Wight NHS Trust

st mary's hospital

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust will have more than £90m worth of debt written off by the government, in a financial reset, to help NHS Trusts cope during the coronavirus outbreak.

Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, announced earlier this month, nationally more than £13 billion of historic NHS debt will be scrapped as part of wider reforms to combat pressures Trusts are currently facing and helping become financially sustainable afterwards.

Over £90m debt wiped off
Part of the measure has wiped the debt of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, from the end of the 2019/20 financial year — figures from the department of health and social care show £90,925,000 in interim revenue (day-to-day) debt, which includes working capital loans.

MrHancock said the NHS will get whatever it needs to face the virus.

He said:

“As we tackle this crisis, nobody in our health service should be distracted by their hospital’s past finances.

“Today’s £13.4 billion debt write off will wipe the slate clean and allow NHS hospitals to plan for the future and invest in vital services.

“I remain committed to providing the NHS with whatever it needs to tackle coronavirus, and the changes to the funding model will give the NHS immediate financial certainty to plan and deliver their emergency response.”

Steps have been underway on the Island to treat Covid-19 patients, with extra beds set up, in preparation for what may be to come.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P

Monday, 20th April, 2020 4:45pm

By

Filed under: Featured, Health, Isle of Wight News, LDRS

2 Comments on "Over £90m of Isle of Wight NHS Trust Debt written off"

Alternative Perspective

Alternative Perspective

Excellent news, but the Government needs to also adequately fund the IW NHS Trust adequately going forward, so it can support and develop clinical excellence without slipping back into debt in the future.

Vote Up60Vote Down
20, April 2020 5:10 pm
middling
middling

This isn't debt. Over the past 10 years the Tories have demanded the NHS be cut to the bone. Then they demanded the NHS cut *into* the bone. This £90m of "debt" is simply the amount the Tories underfunded the NHS by to provide even the bare minimum of services available on the Island. The Tories shouldn't be applauded for "forgiving" this money, they should be condemned… Read more »
Vote Up30Vote Down
20, April 2020 5:38 pm
