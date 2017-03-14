Isle of Wight artist Shaping the Bay with his fantastic fossil murals

Something fantastic has been happening in Sandown over the last few weeks and one of our favourite Isle of Wight artists, Tony Trowbridge, is the man behind it.

Tony – or Not Dead Yet (his artist name) – has been busy painting and spraying some incredible murals around the town.

Shaping the Bay

It’s part of a project called Shaping the Bay, which encompasses Sandown, Shanklin and Luccombe and is being led by Arc Consulting.

They were keen for something to be done to brighten up some of the derelict buildings around the town and between them, they decided on a fossil theme.

It’s a great choice because it’s based on creatures that used to live here and can now be found as fossils. The Isle of Wight is one one of the best sites in Europe for dinosaur bones.

The idea is that not only would the murals brighten up the old buildings, but that residents can also learn about the incredible and wonderful creatures that once lived in the bay.

Partners supporting the work

Sandown Business Association paid for the large ammonites on the fish and chip shop in the High Street.

Arc Consulting paid for the Hybodus Shark and Octopus on the derelict toilet block at Ferncliff Path and the Ammonite on the old hut beside the Pioneer Cafe, along the Sandown to Shanklin Revetment.

It’s hoped that other businesses will want to be part of the Fossil Art Trail and commission work to be done on their property now that Arc and SBA have started the ball rolling.

Beach Shack commission

The Beach Shack Cafe have already commissioned Tony to paint their shutters and he has been approached by another concession holder along the sea front to paint something on their hut to be part of the Fossil Art Trail.

Get in touch

As yet, no one from Luccombe or Shanklin has approached Tony, but if anyone can get funding and wants to be part of the Fossil Art Trail then they should get in touch with him on Facebook or phone (0779 601 4004) or email mail@tonytrowbridge.com

Main Image: © Chris Boynton

All other images: © Not Dead Yet – Tony Trowbridge