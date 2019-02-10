Isle of Wight artists collaborate to exhibit together in London

If you happen to be making a visit to London next month, why not consider heading to Deptford to see the work of two Isle of Wight artists in the Ennui Refigured exhibition.

Freya Purdue and Marius von Brasch, who both work from their studios on the Isle of Wight and shared Open Studios in 2017, have now joined for a bigger show at APT Gallery London.

According to Ian Buchanan in a recent text, there is a move in the current mode of appreciation of art toward the small screen of mobiles and other electronic devices, which provide a somehow perfect and self-reflective antidote for boredom. Von Brasch and Purdue propose their visuals – in the face of the ‘new’, the fleeting mass commodity – as possible anchors for absorption, contemplation and non-expectation in the anonymity of the gallery. Both artists contextualise their works with aspects of ancient and modern painting, symbolism and alchemical influences, so as to weave historical strands dealing with a similar interest in the dynamics of contemporary Becoming.’

Where and when

Ennui Refigured can be seen between 14th and 31st March 2019 at APT Gallery, Harold Wharf, 6 Creekside, London SE8 4SA.

The Private View takes place on Thursday 14th March 2019 from 6pm to 8pm and there is a talk by the artists on Saturday 23 March 2019 2pm.

The gallery is open Thursdays to Sundays from 12noon to 5pm.