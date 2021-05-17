Isle of Wight artists’ work, dedicated to the freedom of Julian Assange, in Diem Voice exhibition

Readers may remember way back before the Covid pandemic, that three Isle of Wight artists held an exhibition at Monkton Arts in Ryde dedicated to defence and freedom of Julian Assange.

DiEM Voice is a canvas for politically conscious artists of all disciplines to connect, express themselves, and advocate for DiEM25’s vision: only borderless societies can bring about true democracy, solidarity and care for the planet.

Artists for Assange

A submission by a group of Isle of Wight artists to Diem Voice has been chosen for the online exhibition. 80 global artists have been chosen for the online exhibition from those who responded to a call to artists to ‘Raise Your Voice for Assange’.

As well as holding the local exhibition, where the IW artists dedicated their artwork to the defense and freedom of Julian Assange, they also contributed to a London #FreeTheTruth event in 2019, set up a Facebook page, and held candlelit vigils among other actions.

IW submission

You can see their work on the Diem25 Website, as well as in this video below.

Call to other IW artists

Anna Fauzy-Ackroyd tells News OnTheWight,

“Julian Assange is still being held in HMP Belmarsh where he was imprisoned on 11th April 2019 (currently being held on remand as an unconvicted prisoner and despite the ruling on the 4th January against extradition). “The US prosecutors appealed the extradition decision on the same day and since its continuation under Biden, more than 40 human rights and media organisations have written to the US government to oppose the proposed extradition. “Not to mention Nils Melzer, UN Rapporteur on torture who has now become a whistleblower himself and written a book about the case.”

If there are Isle of Wight artists who support Assange and would be interested in getting in touch they can message the Facebook page or email me at [email protected]

Image: © Anna Fauzy-Ackroyd