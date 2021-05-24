Letter: So, HMS Queen Elizabeth’s deployment is not an Anglo-American threat then?

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Alistair Pearce, Totland. Ed

As HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s largest warship, is deployed to the Indo Pacific, the First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin says,

“It is a tangible expression of how the country can go out into the world. And so we have a fantastic new capability and when we deploy, it speaks to our values, our interests, what we stand for.”

The Government insists it is not about seeking a confrontation with China, this is more about boosting trade and diplomatic ties in the region.

Lord Peter Ricketts said,

“Making it there and back to the Indo Pacific is a gesture.”

So, it’s not an Anglo-American threat then?

Image: cne-cna-c6f under CC BY 2.0