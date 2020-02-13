Isle of Wight CCG refuse to confirm whether GP back from China has been officially tested for Coronavirus

The practice manager says the GP is ‘completely cleared’, but the CCG refuse to say whether he has been officially tested for the virus

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Man holding angry face illustration

An Isle of Wight GP has continued to work after recently returning from China — but the practice has reassured patients he had been ‘completely cleared’ for coronavirus.

Patients at the Carisbrooke branch of Newport Health Centre have raised concerns about the virus spreading, after the doctor recently returned to the Isle of Wight from mainland China.

Practice business manager Peter Arrow-Smith confirmed the male doctor had visited China, but said he had not been to the Hubei province — the centre of the outbreak.

He said the surgery had contacted Public Health England and followed all relevant guidelines and protocols to ensure the doctor was safe to treat patients.

Refused to confirm officially tested
Mr Arrow-Smith said he was ‘completely cleared,’ although a spokesperson for the Clinical Commissioning Group refused to confirm whether the doctor had been officially tested for the virus.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: PDPics under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 13th February, 2020 1:15pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nsY

Filed under: Featured, Health, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...