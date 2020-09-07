Isle of Wight Chamber step up to help small and medium businesses with Kickstart scheme

News OnTheWight can reveal that the Isle of Wight Chamber will now be seeking to help all small and medium-sized businesses on the Island take advantage of the Government’s £2bn Kickstart Scheme.

This is welcome news, not only for the businesses who can really benefit from taking part in the scheme, but also the many young Islanders who have perhaps just left college or recently returned from university and have been unable to gain work.

Restricted for small businesses

As reported by News OnTheWight, the Government scheme that will fully fund six-month work placements for 16 and 24-year-olds currently on Universal Credit, came with it the restriction of not being apply directly unless providing more than 30 placements. Something many Island businesses would not be able to do.

Holbrook: Setting up as an intermediary

Steven Holbrook, the Chief Executive of Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce, told News OnTheWight,