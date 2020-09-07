Isle of Wight Chamber step up to help small and medium businesses with Kickstart scheme

News OnTheWight can reveal that the Isle of Wight Chamber will now be seeking to help all small and medium-sized businesses on the Island take advantage of the Government’s £2bn Kickstart Scheme.
This is welcome news, not only for the businesses who can really benefit from taking part in the scheme, but also the many young Islanders who have perhaps just left college or recently returned from university and have been unable to gain work.
Restricted for small businesses
As reported by News OnTheWight, the Government scheme that will fully fund six-month work placements for 16 and 24-year-olds currently on Universal Credit, came with it the restriction of not being apply directly unless providing more than 30 placements. Something many Island businesses would not be able to do.
Holbrook: Setting up as an intermediary
Steven Holbrook, the Chief Executive of Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce, told News OnTheWight,
“The Isle of Wight Chamber are very excited about the great opportunities the Kickstart scheme offers to Island businesses.
“At the Chamber we will be setting up as an intermediary to bring together the required groupings of 30 roles to action the opportunity as per the rules.
“Over the coming weeks we will be putting together the processes so we can go live with this as soon as possible.
“This will be a service we offer for both Members and Non-Members to help Island businesses get the benefit of this scheme.”
By Sally Perry
