Isle of Wight community champion awarded BEM in the Queen’s Honours

Congratulations to Age UK Isle of Wight’s CEO, Jo Dare, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2020.

Following approval from Her Majesty the Queen, hundreds of inspiring people will now be honoured in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for their contributions tackling Coronavirus on the frontline and in communities.

Jo Dare (CEO) said,

“In a year of so many community heroes, I am so very honoured and humbled to receive this award for services to older people, especially as it comes so close to my 15 year anniversary as CEO of Age UK Isle of Wight on 3rd October. “When I started working for older people all I wanted to do was to make a difference and I think, as a dedicated team of trustees, staff and volunteers, past and present, we are achieving this every day. Each and every one of us at Age UK Isle of Wight has incredible passion, compassion and commitment and this award is also for them.”

Championing the needs of older residents

Chair of Trustees, Sheila Evans, spoke for all staff and Trustees in congratulating Jo Dare on receiving this Honour.

“Jo has worked tirelessly for many years championing the needs of older residents on the Isle of Wight. During these challenging times, she continues to lead her team with energy and determination to ensure assistance is available to any older person requiring it. “Age UK Isle of Wight is delighted that her outstanding contribution to the community has been recognised.”

Age UK Isle of Wight

Age UK Isle of Wight annually supports over 5000 older people, and their families, and as part of that response achieves income over £1.5m in welfare benefits support.

Most recently, the Charity rose to the challenge and additional demand created by the Covid19 outbreak, and over the first five months helped over 4,000 residents with shopping, prescriptions, welfare and befriending calls.

News shared by Elisha on behalf of Age UK IW. Ed