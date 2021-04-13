Isle of Wight Conservatives launch their 2021 election campaign

The Isle of Wight Conservatives launch their 2021 Isle of Wight council election campaign. See inside to put faces to names

All Island Conservative candidates

The Island Conservatives are today (Tuesday 13th April) launching their campaign for the Isle of Wight Council elections on Thursday 6th May.

The Island Conservatives are today (Tuesday 13th April) launching their campaign for the Isle of Wight Council elections on Thursday 6th May.

Following a pause in campaigning in recognition of the sad passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh, the 39-strong team of Conservative candidates will – over the coming weeks – be sharing their priorities for both their local areas and the Island as a whole (There will be a brief further break in campaigning on Saturday for the day of Prince Philip’s funeral).

Campaigning in a Covid-secure manner
The Island Conservatives are also committed to campaigning in a Covid-secure manner. As previously announced, it was decided not to undertake door-to-door campaign activity until such time as the “Stay at Home” restriction ended. This was to avoid unnecessary contact and also prevent heightened anxiety amongst older and vulnerable residents.

Joe Robertson
Joe Robertson

As the campaign gets underway, all Conservative candidates will be undertaking twice weekly rapid response Covid-19 tests, ahead of delivering leaflets. A decision has also been made not to knock on doors at any time during the campaign, but Conservative candidates are happy to speak to voters outside (whilst maintaining social distancing).

Colm Watling
Colm Watling

As the only party on the Isle of Wight to offer a candidate in every ward, the Island Conservatives are giving all voters the opportunity to choose a Conservative councillor to represent them.

Steve Sheridan
Steve Sheridan

Stewart: Continuing to lead the Island to safe, strong recovery from the pandemic
Launching the campaign, Cllr Dave Stewart – the Conservative Leader of the Isle of Wight Council – said,

“Over the past four years, we have steered the local authority – and the Island – through some challenging times, particularly over the past 12 months.

“When we took office in 2017, we inherited a dysfunctional council with “independent” councillors having depleted reserves and refusing to set a budget for the ensuing year. We have now been able to set five lawful, balanced budgets – and ensure a responsible approach is taken regarding the management of public finances.

“Looking to the future, we are focused on continuing to lead the Island to safe, strong recovery from the pandemic – and help get our local economy back on its feet. With 75% of adult Islanders having now received the first dose of the vaccine – and Step 2 of the roadmap out of lockdown now in place – we can look forward to better times ahead.

“We are committed to serving the Isle of Wight as a whole. Other parties may claim to take an interest in our entire Island, but the lack of their candidates standing in a number of key locations suggests that they consider some areas less important than others. Labour and the Liberal Democrats are not even defending seats that they won last time. In contrast, the Conservatives are willing to represent every corner of the Island, as we consider that all communities – every town, village and hamlet – are equally important and should be given the opportunity to represented by us.”

Ray Redrup
Ray Redrup

The Candidates
Listed below are the candidates standing in each of the 39 seats.

WardCandidate nameParty (if any)
BembridgeROBERTSON
Joe		Conservative
Binstead and FishbourneHOPPER
Ed		Conservative
Brading and St HelensTYNDALL
Brian		Conservative
Brighstone, Calbourne and ShalfleetHASTINGS
Steve		Conservative
Carisbrooke and GunvilleHASTINGS
Bev		Conservative
Central RuralELLIS
Suzie		Conservative
Chale, Niton and ShorwellSTEWART
Dave		Conservative
Cowes MedinaBICKET
Oscar		Conservative
Cowes NorthHOLLIS
Richard		Conservative
Cowes South and NorthwoodNICHOLSON
John		Conservative
Cowes West and GurnardJEFFREYS
Tim		Conservative
East CowesRANN
Jane		Conservative
Fairlee and WhippinghamPRICE
Matthew		Conservative
Freshwater North and YarmouthSPINK
Peter		Conservative
Freshwater SouthCAMERON
George		Conservative
Haylands and SwanmoreCHURCHMAN
Vanessa		Conservative
Lake NorthOUTLAW
Tig		Conservative
Lake SouthBRADING
Paul		Conservative
Mountjoy and ShideOLIVER
Martin		Conservative
Nettlestone and SeaviewWARD
Michael		Conservative
Newchurch, Havenstreet and AsheyMOSDELL
Clare		Conservative
Newport CentralAMBROSINI
Matthew		Conservative
Newport WestREDRUP
Ray		Conservative
OsborneHENDRY
Stephen		Conservative
Pan and BartonFLEET
Danielle		Conservative
Parkhurst and HunnyhillLOCK
Cara		Conservative
Ryde Appley and ElmfieldFINNEY
Tiarnan		Conservative
Ryde MonktonmeadWRIGHT
Rhys		Conservative
Ryde North WestSHERIDAN
Steven		Conservative
Ryde South EastDREW
Warren		Conservative
Ryde WestTEMEL
Lou		Conservative
Sandown NorthFLETCHER
Ian		Conservative
Sandown SouthWARD
Ian		Conservative
Shanklin CentralBESTON
Michael		Conservative
Shanklin SouthQUIRK
Chris		Conservative
Totland and ColwellBRYAN
Carol		Conservative
Ventnor and St LawrencePEACE
Gary		Conservative
Wootton BridgeABRAHAM
Barry		Conservative
Wroxall, Lowtherville and BonchurchWATLING
Colm		Conservative
Danielle Fleet
Danielle Fleet

Stewart: Only two parties in a position to secure a majority
Speaking following the close of nominations, Cllr Stewart went on to say,

“Looking at the number of candidates put forward by each political party or grouping, it is evident that only the Conservatives (with 39 candidates) and Labour (with 28) are in a position to secure a majority to lead the Isle of Wight Council.

“The Island therefore faces a clear choice: between: (1) a Conservative administration comprised of both existing, experienced councillors and new candidates bringing fresh input, and (2) a Labour-led council made up entirely of new and untested councillors. Like in a General Election, this allows voters to choose between two competing visions and personnel to lead the Island over the next four years.

“We are delighted to offer the Isle of Wight a strong, diverse team – with a 60 year age range between the youngest and the eldest, and more female candidates than any other party.

“Furthermore, our new candidates will – if elected – bring a wide range of experiences to the Isle of Wight Council, including a dementia charity adviser, a former policewoman, a care worker, a baker, a retired headteacher, a town mayor, a business management consultant, financial advisers, students, a recent graduate, an office manager, a retired prison officer, a care home catering manager, a finance director, a hospitality worker, an engineer, a litigation consultant, a digital communications manager and a retired barrister, amongst others.

“With these backgrounds, we are confident that our team – as a whole – offer a uniquely strong skillset to bolster the Conservative Group at County Hall, helping us provide a combined, united leadership to the Isle of Wight Council which is representative of the Island at large.”

Tim Jeffreys
Tim Jeffreys

18-point plan for the future
In launching the campaign, Cllr Stewart also released the Island Conservatives’ 18-point plan for the future of the Isle of Wight, grouped under six key themes:

  1. Lead the Island to a safe, strong recovery from the pandemic;
  2. Protect the Island’s natural beauty, whilst delivering housing for Islanders and regeneration;
  3. Boost the Island’s connectivity – physically and digitally;
  4. Support the future of the Island’s children and young people;
  5. Improve health, wellbeing and safety for all Islanders;
  6. Strong leadership to attract funding, investment and growth.
Suzie Ellis

All Isle of Wight households will receive a copy of this double-page spread, within every Conservative candidate’s leaflet.

IW Conservative Plan for the Future

