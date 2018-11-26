Isle of Wight council care homes maintain ‘Good’ rating

This in from the council, in their own words. Ed

Two Isle of Wight Council care homes have maintained their high ratings, despite tougher inspections.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has again judged both Northwood’s Venner Avenue and Shanklin’s Plean Dene care homes – both for people with learning difficulties – as ‘Good’ overall.

The new ratings follow last year’s overhaul by the care watchdog to make its inspection regime more rigorous.

In the respective reports, the CQC said both homes were safe, effective, caring and well led, and inspectors praised the kindness of staff and effectiveness of managers.

Mosdell: Improvement plans introduced

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said:

“In the last year we’ve introduced improvement plans across all our care homes which look after people with learning disabilities. “I’m pleased to see the impact of the work we’ve done has been recognised by the CQC in their ratings for Plean Dene and Venner Avenue.”

The council has invested in extra staff and more training for registered managers, alongside additional support from senior managers.

Tribute to hard work of staff

Dr Carol Tozer, director of Adult Social Care for the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“I wish to pay tribute to Chris Grimes of Plean Dene and Louise Ixer of Venner Avenue for all the hard work with their colleagues to provide quality support to our residents. “I know how much they both valued the training to help improve the quality of care their home provides. “Our improvement plans are not all yet complete but the ratings by the CQC are testament to the fact we are making effective progress. “As a provider, our ambition is to become outstanding in all of our care homes.”

Image: saucysalad under CC BY 2.0