Isle of Wight council deliver 155,000 pieces of PPE to frontline workers

More than 155,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) have so far been delivered to frontline workers on the Island by the Isle of Wight Council in partnership with the Local Resilience Forum (LRF).

Equipment including aprons, gloves, masks and eye protection is being distributed by council staff redeployed from their usual roles to work at the emergency PPE hub, based at Medina Leisure Centre.

Emergency supplies

For almost two months, the service has provided an emergency supply of PPE to ensure key workers in health and social care have the protection they need to continue providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Care homes and care providers throughout the Island can access the equipment if their own stocks run low.

So far, the council, working closely with the LRF to support emergency needs, has handed out:

28,604 masks;

43,800 aprons;

80,460 pairs of gloves;

39.3 litres of sanitiser; and

2,300 eye protectors.

Mosdell: Important key workers are protected appropriately

Councillor Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and housing needs, said:

“We want to ensure that our vulnerable community are safe and protected. “It is equally important that our local key workers, those on the frontline, are protected appropriately too and in line with government guidance – for their own sake and the safety of our wider community as they continue to undertake their vital, lifeline services across the Island. “We’re proud that our LRF partners have been able to work closely together to make this happen.”

While the national supply chain route should be used in the first instance, in an emergency, the LRF can provide up to 72 hours of equipment to cover local providers’ needs.

Providers are asked to keep ordering from their normal PPE supplier and to plan ahead with regards to stock levels and needs.

Council leader Dave Stewart said:

“There are so many unsung heroes involved in our emergency PPE service, working tirelessly to make sure our frontline staff receive the right protective equipment so they can do their jobs in really challenging circumstances and I cannot thank them enough.”

