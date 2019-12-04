Isle of Wight council dog ban plans: OnTheWight has evidence that changes are ahead

Faced with protests from thousands of Island dog owners, it looks as though the Isle of Wight council is intending to abandon some of the PSPO proposals, including the dog ban for cemeteries and the restrictions in many parks and open spaces.

Over 8,000 people, including Islanders and holiday-makers, signed a petition calling for the plans to be scrapped.

Revised PSPOs will not propose previous restrictions

Ventnor Town Councillor, Cllr Ian Bond, has shared with OnTheWight an email from an Isle of Wight council officer which states:

“The PSPO proposals have now been reviewed and will not propose the dog restrictions proposed in the earlier report. “For the consultation process we are now suggesting dogs on leads (not banned) from all cemeteries and dogs to remain off lead in parks and open spaces. “Once we have completed the consultation process PSPOs may change on the feedback received.”

Bond: “Welcome apparent change of heart”

Cllr Bond, told OnTheWight,

“As a dog owner and local councillor I welcome this apparent change of heart. “In my view the dog friendliness of the Island is one of our major assets and IWC would do better to be looking at ways in which we can leverage it to increase the attractivess of the Island as a preferred destination for dog owners, as has been done for cyclists.”

It won’t be exactly clear how many of the proposals will be changed until the consultation process is complete, but it certainly looks like the council are planning a u-turn on the dogs on leads in parks and ban in cemeteries.

Image: Jamie Street under CC BY 2.0