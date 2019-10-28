Good news: Plan to ban dogs on Isle of Wight beaches is not all year round

Last week the Isle of Wight council (IWC) published details of their proposal to carry out a public consultation on banning dogs from some cemeteries, parks and beaches, as well as requiring dogs on leads in certain areas (see below).
What was not included in the article written by the Local Democracy Reporter was that the ban is only planned between 1st May and 30th September and is not all year round.
Setting the record straight
The Local Democracy Reporter leaving the dates out of the article was a small, but in our view, significant omission and one we want to clarify in the minds of the public.
OnTheWight only discovered this after spending a not-inconsiderable amount of time going through the council papers’ appendices, individually comparing each of the beaches’ current restrictions (see here) and new proposals.
It now appears what IWC are proposing as part of the new Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) will mean no change for dog walkers on beaches.
We think it’s important to set the record straight.
Affected beaches
The beaches affected by this partial ban are detailed below (see maps below for exact sections of beach) – and access by dogs during the winter period is something that is already in place (first introduced back in 2009/10).
- Colwell Beach
- Cowes Beach
- East Cowes Beach
- Freshwater Bay
- Gurnard Beach
- Ryde Beach
- Sandown Beach
- Seagrove Beach
- Shanklin Beach
- Springvale Beach
- Ventnor Beach
- Yaverland Beach
The maps
The maps below show exactly where the restrictions will be. Click on the images to see larger versions and to click through.
‘Dogs on Leads areas’: The detail
For full details of the proposals see the council papers below – which includes detail of the other restrictions such as dogs on leads and dogs banned from playgrounds and cemeteries.
Also included is the list of all parks and ‘areas’ where dogs must be kept on a lead. You can see the mapped are below (Appendix 3). These are:
- Binstead Recreation Ground, Ryde, PO33 3SB
- Church Litten Park, Newport, PO30 1JQ
- Clatterford Recreation Ground, Carisbrooke, PO30 1NZ
- Colwell Common, between Colwell Road & Colwell Common Rd, Totland
- Coronation Gardens, Ryde, PO33
- County Ground, Shanklin, PO37 7EU
- Downside Recreation Ground, Furrlongs, Newport PO30 2AX
- East Cowes Esplanade, PO32 6AD
- Keats Green, Shanklin
- Gurnard Green off Princes Esplanade, Gurnard
- Mornington Green / Woods, Cowes
- Park Road Recreation Ground, Northwood
- Prince’s Green, Cowes, PO31 8BQ
- Puckpool Park, Seaview, PO34 5AR
- Rylstone Gardens, Shanklin, PO37 6RL
- Salisbury Gardens & Seabreeze Playground Ventnor
- Seaclose Park, (inc. Arboretum) Fairlee Road, Newport, PO30 2QS
- Seaview Recreation Ground
- St Helens Green, St Helens
- St Thomas’s Rest Gardens, Ryde
- Stroud Recreation Ground, Freshwater PO40 9JB
- Totland Recreation Ground, Totland
- Venner Avenue Open Space, Northwood
- Ventnor Park, Park Avenue, Ventnor, PO38 1LB
- Wootton Recreation Ground, Wootton
- Wroxall Football Ground
- Bleak Down area
- Roud area
- Chillerton area
- Arreton – Lane End area
- Godshill – Moor Farm area
- St Helens The Duver
- Newtown Nature Reserve
- Ryde Seafront Zones 1-4
