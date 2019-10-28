Good news: Plan to ban dogs on Isle of Wight beaches is not all year round

Last week the Isle of Wight council (IWC) published details of their proposal to carry out a public consultation on banning dogs from some cemeteries, parks and beaches, as well as requiring dogs on leads in certain areas (see below).

What was not included in the article written by the Local Democracy Reporter was that the ban is only planned between 1st May and 30th September and is not all year round.

What is the Local Democracy Reporting Service?



Under it the Local Democracy Reporter (LDR) is paid for by the BBC, but employed by the Isle of Wight County Press.



They are charged with writing articles that impact local democracy, such as actions by the council.



Setting the record straight

The Local Democracy Reporter leaving the dates out of the article was a small, but in our view, significant omission and one we want to clarify in the minds of the public.

OnTheWight only discovered this after spending a not-inconsiderable amount of time going through the council papers’ appendices, individually comparing each of the beaches’ current restrictions (see here) and new proposals.

It now appears what IWC are proposing as part of the new Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) will mean no change for dog walkers on beaches.

We think it’s important to set the record straight.

Affected beaches

The beaches affected by this partial ban are detailed below (see maps below for exact sections of beach) – and access by dogs during the winter period is something that is already in place (first introduced back in 2009/10).

Colwell Beach

Cowes Beach

East Cowes Beach

Freshwater Bay

Gurnard Beach

Ryde Beach

Sandown Beach

Seagrove Beach

Shanklin Beach

Springvale Beach

Ventnor Beach

Yaverland Beach

The maps

The maps below show exactly where the restrictions will be. Click on the images to see larger versions and to click through.

‘Dogs on Leads areas’: The detail

For full details of the proposals see the council papers below – which includes detail of the other restrictions such as dogs on leads and dogs banned from playgrounds and cemeteries.

Also included is the list of all parks and ‘areas’ where dogs must be kept on a lead. You can see the mapped are below (Appendix 3). These are:

Binstead Recreation Ground, Ryde, PO33 3SB

Church Litten Park, Newport, PO30 1JQ

Clatterford Recreation Ground, Carisbrooke, PO30 1NZ

Colwell Common, between Colwell Road & Colwell Common Rd, Totland

Coronation Gardens, Ryde, PO33

County Ground, Shanklin, PO37 7EU

Downside Recreation Ground, Furrlongs, Newport PO30 2AX

East Cowes Esplanade, PO32 6AD

Keats Green, Shanklin

Gurnard Green off Princes Esplanade, Gurnard

Mornington Green / Woods, Cowes

Park Road Recreation Ground, Northwood

Prince’s Green, Cowes, PO31 8BQ

Puckpool Park, Seaview, PO34 5AR

Rylstone Gardens, Shanklin, PO37 6RL

Salisbury Gardens & Seabreeze Playground Ventnor

Seaclose Park, (inc. Arboretum) Fairlee Road, Newport, PO30 2QS

Seaview Recreation Ground

St Helens Green, St Helens

St Thomas’s Rest Gardens, Ryde

Stroud Recreation Ground, Freshwater PO40 9JB

Totland Recreation Ground, Totland

Venner Avenue Open Space, Northwood

Ventnor Park, Park Avenue, Ventnor, PO38 1LB

Wootton Recreation Ground, Wootton

Wroxall Football Ground

Bleak Down area

Roud area

Chillerton area

Arreton – Lane End area

Godshill – Moor Farm area

St Helens The Duver

Newtown Nature Reserve

Ryde Seafront Zones 1-4

Image: © Richard