Isle of Wight council explain how they’re supporting the homeless during Coronavirus crisis

Last month, as part of the Government’s response to Coronavirus (Covid-19), all councils with housing responsibilities, including the Isle of Wight, were tasked to move all homeless people into single person accommodation (i.e. no hostel or dormitory type accommodation) within 48 hours.

All councils with housing responsibilities, were directed to provide emergency accommodation to all people presenting as homeless, regardless of the reasons for that homelessness.

The directions from Government were aimed to reducing the impact of Covid-19 on people facing homelessness and ultimately to prevent deaths during this public health emergency.

IWC: An extraordinary challenge

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said,

“Achieving these directions has been an extraordinary challenge. “The council’s homelessness service has had to move everyone out of the council’s emergency winter shelter, as well as several other homeless people living in dormitory type accommodation.”

More than 60 homeless individuals accommodated

They went on to explain how many people had been accommodated,

“Indeed, the council has needed to accommodate more than 60 homeless individuals across nine accommodation sites – six hotels and bed and breakfast establishments and three caravan parks. “The council had to identify, design and commission support incredibly quickly. Our homelessness service approached many of the Island’s hotels and bed and breakfast establishments – some of which had already decided to close entirely because of the pandemic and others who were not able to support the need for additional accommodation for homeless individuals.”

Additional support

The council have also had to commission support for the residents – and especially for those whose support from other agencies has been reduced or removed during the current crisis.

No homeless families in hotel or bed and breakfast

The spokesperson went on to add,

“It is important to stress that not one homeless family is currently based in a hotel or bed and breakfast: the homelessness service has used other forms of accommodation to ensure that homeless families containing children are able access their own facilities wherever possible.”

Dealing with community safety issues

The council say they are very aware there have been some public disruption and community safety issues relating to a small number of the individuals who have been housed in this emergency accommodation.

They finished by saying,

“We are actively working with our partners, including the police, in the affected communities in order to address these incidences and to find solutions during what is an incredibly challenging situation and period of time for us all. “As part of this, the council is continuing its search for additional accommodation for the rising numbers of people presenting as homeless so that we might reduce, if not remove, some of the issues that have been the cause of concern in the last few days.”

