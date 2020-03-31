Isle of Wight council leader sends message of thanks to our ‘true Island heroes’

The leader of the Isle of Wight Council has sent a heartfelt message of thanks to volunteers and community groups working around the clock to support vulnerable residents during the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Councillor Dave Stewart said an army of volunteers had mobilised to help and support vulnerable people to stay safe and at home during the pandemic.

So far, a staggering 600-plus Islanders have answered the government’s ‘call to arms’, stepping up to do what they can to fight the virus and help those on the front lines.

Councillor Stewart said:

“On behalf of the Island community, I want to say thank you for what you are doing. “You are the lifeblood of our community at this time and without the tremendous work you are putting in, many of our vulnerable people would be at immense risk from this dreadful virus. “We know this battle will take weeks and probably months to overcome but we will remove this blight from our community and now is the time for us all to do everything we can to protect our future.”

Local support Website

A new dedicated Covid-19 Website www.iowcoronavirus.co.uk provides information on the local support and community efforts available across the Island.

The Website allows residents to search by location and includes information on local businesses offering home delivery, tips and advice on looking after your own mental health, pharmacy information and contact details for local support groups and organisations.

Dedicated helpline

The council has also set up a dedicated helpline for vulnerable people who do not have a local network of friends or family to support them while they are self-isolating or social distancing.

People can call (01983) 823600 seven days a week, 9am to 5pm, for support.

Councillor Stewart said:

“I look at you all and from the depths of my heart I want to thank you for coming forward and helping – you are all true Island champions, everyone of you. “The time will come when this emergency will be over and we will all be able to look back with pride at what you and many others will have achieved for our Island.”

Become a volunteer

Do you think you might be able to help our Island during the Covid-19 pandemic by becoming a volunteer?

If yes, please complete this form www.iowcoronavirus.co.uk/form/

Your details will be passed on to charities and community groups working on the Island to support people through the Covid-19 crisis.

You are not committing yourself to anything, simply saying you are happy to be contacted by organisations who are looking for volunteers.

News shared by the Isle of Wight press office. Ed