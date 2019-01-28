Isle of Wight council offer tips and advice ahead of cold snap

The council share this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight residents are being reminded of key advice for cold weather following a Met Office forecast for this week.

For the south east of England, including the Island, the Met Office is indicating a 90 per cent probability of severe cold weather from today up until Friday 1 February in parts of England.

Some snowfall and ice is possible

There may be widespread frost and occasional wintry showers. Some snowfall and ice is possible in places and there may be significant wind-chill at times in strong winds.

The weather may increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

Guidance and tips

Important guidance and tips on preparing for and what to do in cold weather can be found on the Website.

You can check the latest forecast details on the Met Office Website.