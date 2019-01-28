Isle of Wight council offer tips and advice ahead of cold snap

As the colder weather approaches it may increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services. The council provide important guidance and tips on preparing for and what to do in cold weather.

Isle of Wight residents are being reminded of key advice for cold weather following a Met Office forecast for this week.

For the south east of England, including the Island, the Met Office is indicating a 90 per cent probability of severe cold weather from today up until Friday 1 February in parts of England.

Some snowfall and ice is possible
There may be widespread frost and occasional wintry showers. Some snowfall and ice is possible in places and there may be significant wind-chill at times in strong winds.

The weather may increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

Guidance and tips
Important guidance and tips on preparing for and what to do in cold weather can be found on the Website.

You can check the latest forecast details on the Met Office Website.

Colin

Perhaps the council PR officer may like to direct this advice to the road gritting department who failed to treat many roads last week when we had a cold spell.

28, January 2019 11:41 am
