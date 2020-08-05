Isle of Wight council partners up for multi-million pound coastal protection programme

A multi-million pound programme of coastal protection works looks set to reduce the risk of flooding and coastal erosion to more than 1,000 Island homes and businesses.

The Isle of Wight Council and the Environment Agency have agreed to work together over the next six years on several flood defence schemes representing around £37 million worth of potential Government investment.

The new partnership has already secured £400,000 in funding to accelerate early design work on four projects in Ventnor, Bembridge, Sandown and Shanklin.

Protecting 1,000 homes from flooding or erosion

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“This package of schemes and partnership reflects the hard work undertaken over the past five years by both the council and the Environment Agency. “Together, the schemes reduce the risk of flooding and coastal erosion to more than 1,000 homes, support and enhance the tourism industry on the Island, and better protect key transport infrastructure and utilities.”

What’s included

The programme includes:

coastal defence works and stabilisation measures in Ventnor;

the refurbishment of the sea wall between Yaverland and Sandown;

repairs to the sea wall at the southern end of Shanklin Esplanade; and

repair work to Embankment Road, Bembridge.

Gray: Will bring significant economic benefit to local communities

Nick Gray, area flood and coastal risk manager from the Environment Agency, said:

“The schemes represent an investment of £37 million from central Government. “We hope this will bring significant economic benefit to local communities and this work is expected to benefit small to medium business based on the Island.”

Protecting East Cowes

The Environment Agency, working in partnership with the council, recently secured a further £500,000 in Government funding to better protect homes and businesses in East Cowes from tidal flooding.

The scheme, once fully approved, will bring increased flood protection to property and public areas of the town, better protecting families and businesses which have experienced flooding in the past and are aware of the destruction it can bring.

Measures to be employed

A series of measures will be employed including a 350 metre long temporary flood barrier, pumps and individual property flood resilience measures such as flood-proof doors, self-sealing airbricks and waterproofing of brickwork.

The scheme also supports the council’s recent £1.3 million acquisition of Venture Quays on East Cowes waterfront in a bid to protect jobs, and the wider regeneration of the town.

