Isle of Wight council planning to shed responsibility for two Island harbours

The council papers justifying it say the approach of the private sector investors/developers interested in acquiring the harbours, “is to be welcomed”.

ventnor harbour

The Isle of Wight council are considering shedding some of their current responsibilities at two Isle of Wight harbours.

Continuing down a path previous Conservative administrations have trod, of selling off public assets, such as Ryde Theatre, Ventnor Winter Gardens and Botanic Garden, members are being asked to approve the freehold or leasehold transfer of Ryde by way of an open marketing exercise and for the external management of Ventnor Haven to be transferred to a third party on the open market.

The Conservative administration are proposing making the decision away from the public gaze (by Delegated Decision).

Significant ‘savings’
As is often the case when they seek to justify selling public assets, the council are listing large costs associated with the assets.

They state the over the next ten years a revenue loss estimated at £515k and a capital investment exceeding £1.2.million to cover dredging and repair costs cannot be covered by the council.

Paying designers to find solution
One example of the costs include the ongoing removal of microalgae from Ventnor Haven – around £75,000 per annum.

As previously reported by OnTheWight, the same company who designed the haven were then commissioned to solve the problem of seaweed gathering in the harbour.

Council papers reveal that although “alternative methods of dealing with the seaweed have been explored, no viable alternative has been identified”.

Recommendations
Details of the plans are set out in a Delegated Decision document issued today. The recommendations read:

Agree to implement options (1), (4) and (6)
Option 1 – To offer the freehold/leasehold of Ryde harbour on the open market with a restrictive covenant that it be only used as a harbour/marina; such covenants to only be removed if an alternative use of the area could generate a significant and sustainable economic benefit to Ryde and/or the Island. Any consideration should include a reversion to allow for any future development of the seafront.

Option 4 – To offer the transfer the management of Ventnor Harbour to a third party through the open market at no cost to the council;

Option 6 – The final agreed terms of any transfer/outsourcing to a third party be to be the subject of a further delegated decision of the Cabinet Member, but where no terms are agreed then the council will continue to directly manage the harbour.

Leader: “It’s just not right”
Earlier this year when concerns were raised about the rising costs of maintaining Ventnor Harbour (£153,000 in 2016-17), Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said,

“I can assure you I have been told we absolutely have plans to deal with the Ventnor [Haven] situation and I think we should.

“I think it’s wrong, I’m not sure that people will love me now but that’s not the point. I think we actually need to sort that out, it’s just not right, so we will push hard.”

The paper
Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.


Image: londonmatt under CC BY 2.0

Colin
Just another normal day for the IWC. These harbours were built without any thought for the cost of maintenance for them. Two great big vanity projects by councillors who hadn’t a clue what they were doing and nobody in their right mind would have committed money to these and other projects who had any sense at all. Ryde harbour, accessible for a few hours a day with… Read more »
Vote Up15-1Vote Down
26, November 2018 1:03 pm
davimel
Haven’t many of us been saying for years that the Ventnor Haven was a complete and total fiasco? Perhaps charging a reasonable commercial rent for both properties might have helped, as would making those who designed the Haven remove the stinky seaweed that collects as a direct result of their design at THEIR cost, not ours… WE didn’t design the thing so why do WE pay for… Read more »
Vote Up14-2Vote Down
26, November 2018 12:25 pm
colinteller

Maybe stopping holiday lets avoiding council tax and business rates would be a better way to balance the books?

Vote Up9-3Vote Down
26, November 2018 12:14 pm
eastcowes
This Tory-led Council is slowly selling off the public’s power against the rich, by dismantling local government from the inside, to the point that we own nothing and have operate nothing. Newsflash: the rich don’t care about trying to help people less fortunate than them, and only want to own things and operate ‘services’ that benefit their bottom line. The IW Council – selling off OUR assets… Read more »
Vote Up8-4Vote Down
26, November 2018 12:21 pm
realitycheck
How did ‘the rich’ get rich..? Define ‘rich’ and ‘less fortunate’… Just thinking that people who work hard and manage their money sensibly may be richer than those who don’t work hard and spend beyond their means… I am wrong in assuming that a Labour Council wouldn’t do the same, faced with the same situations..? Are all Labour party members / Councillors / voters not ‘rich’ and… Read more »
Vote Up40Vote Down
26, November 2018 3:24 pm
eastcowes
realitycheck, have you ever been poor? Properly poor? Privatisation of public assets – from Council housing to the railway system et al – is about making a few very people very rich. As they say, “follow the money”. It has nothing to do with hard work, and everything to do with luck, privilege, and often taking advantage of others, often by underpaying people at the expense of… Read more »
Vote Up0-1Vote Down
26, November 2018 3:56 pm
eastcowes

It’s the Tory Government that has put us in this position. But it is well known that some Tory Councillors want to privatise public assets to purposely weaken local governments. The Nigel Farages of the EU parliamentary process. Who loses out? The poor. Always.

Vote Up00Vote Down
26, November 2018 3:58 pm
CB500

Ventnor Haven sold to Cheetah Marine for a quid then………..

Vote Up40Vote Down
26, November 2018 2:57 pm
