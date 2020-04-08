Isle of Wight council retraining staff to focus on battling the Coronavirus crisis

Last week the BBC reported that thousands of council staff across the UK are set to be redeployed in ‘critical’ roles during the Coronavirus crisis.

They explained how UK council bosses were carrying out skills surveys to see whether they can move those employees into social care, crematoriums and waste collection.

OnTheWight got in touch with the Isle of Wight council to ask whether they are planning to re-deploy staff and if so, how many and in what departments/roles?

Training staff for re-deployment

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said,

“As a result of the council’s emergency planning response, it is already well underway with assessing the skills and expertise of its available workforce to enable redeployment of staff. It has already begun to move staff into critical services. “It is providing staff from closed services with essential training to enable them to be redeployed wherever possible.”

70 staff in new roles

The explained that 70 staff were already in new roles.

“At this point in time we already have 70 staff operating in new roles to help deliver essential services, including our community helpline, response and liaison with the voluntary sector. “We are continuing to assess our critical areas, including support to the adult social care service in order to assist with residential and community care.”

