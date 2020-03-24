Floating bridge to be limited to essential workers only

From Wednesday 25th March at 0500 the Cowes floating bridge will limit passengers and vehicle journeys to blue-light services and essential workers only.

This is to ensure that staff and passengers are able to maintain social distancing, whilst keeping this vital transport link available for those who need it.

Restriction on foot passengers

Foot passenger capacity will be reduced. This means that the lower passenger accommodation will be limited to six people, and the upper deck limited to twelve people.

Car lanes might be used for foot passengers if necessary, which will mean more can be carried.

To make sure that everybody is following this new limitation, staff may ask passengers or drivers about their journey.

‘Essential workers’

The definition of ‘essential workers’ will be the same as used by the government for schools, and can be found on the Government Website.

