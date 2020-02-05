Isle of Wight council set out £6.6m investment in Island projects

More than £6.6 million has been earmarked to be spent on new capital projects by the Isle of Wight Council in the next year.

The projects, which range from key road safety schemes to major investment in the council’s contact centre, are detailed in budget papers published today (Wednesday).

£1.5m on infrastructure and transport

On infrastructure and transport the council plans to spend £1.5 million, with £750,000 on the highest priority safety schemes, and £755,00 on network improvements such as dropped kerbs and disabled bays, signage and speed limits.

To help Island householders and tenants with disabilities to remain in their homes, £1.7 million in improvement grants will be set aside.

Upgrading contact centre phone system

There are also major enhancements proposed for the council’s contact centre at Westridge, with £207,000 to be invested in replacing the existing telephone system, providing new and up to date features for the public such as web chat and new self service elements.

Isle Help

A further £55,000 is planned to improve frontline public services, by establishing a second Isle Help facility – this time at Ryde – following the success of the joint provision set up at County Hall in 2018.

The new Isle Help will be at Ryde Help Centre, based at Ryde Library, with changes including refurbishment to maximise public space, and a new check-in point and area where individual information, advice and guidance will be offered. It will allow more vulnerable customers and those suffering from financial and travel restrictions to access Isle Help more easily.

Rights of Way

The council also plans to commit a further £60,000 to its ongoing rights of way programme, having already completed ten schemes in the past year to improve path accessibility for all groups – and providing 200 new and replacement signs.

The digital transformation

There are also significant sums earmarked for improving the council’s core IT infrastructure and digital transformation (£1.7 million), for the ultimate benefit of Island residents – and investment to allow the council to release excess accommodation at Sandown Civic Centre.

Stewart: Building ambitiously but prudently for Island’s future

Council leader, Councillor Dave Stewart, said:

“Using capital funding and grants we are determined to continue to invest in a wide range of projects to improve the lives of Island residents, both at home and in the community. “These projects build upon the major investment we have also made in regeneration schemes in recent years, and while we would always like to do more, we remain fully committed to building ambitiously but prudently for the Island’s future.”

News shared by the Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0