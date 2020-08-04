Isle of Wight council staff redeployed as Island Ambassadors to help keep Islanders and visitors Covid-safe

The role of the new Island Ambassadors is to patrol tourist hotspots checking for any problems, making sure people are happy on the beaches and adhering to social distance guidelines

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

Beach ambassadors and Dave Stewart standing in front of Sandown Pier

If you visit the beach or park this summer it will be hard to miss these Isle of Wight Council employees.

Wearing bright orange t-shirts, these workers are the Isle of Wight’s brand new Island Ambassadors.

Offering advice and guidance
Patrolling the main tourist resorts at the height of the summer holidays, the ambassadors are on hand to offer people advice and guidance on how to stay Covid-safe while still enjoying the sun, sea and sand.

Annabel Fletcher is one of 22 leisure service staff to be redeployed into the new role.

She said:

“My role entails patrolling Sandown Esplanade, checking for any problems, making sure people are happy on the beach and adhering to social distance guidelines.

“The reaction from holidaymakers and residents has been positive and everyone is happy to speak to us.”

Covering Sandown, Shanklin, Ryde and Ventnor
As they stroll the sand and seafronts in Sandown, Shanklin, Ryde and Ventnor, the ambassadors are a visible reminder to people to socially distance and maintain good hygiene at all times.

It is hoped the programme will help avoid overcrowded beaches as seen in other south coast resorts including Bournemouth and Brighton.

Ambassadors are also signposting people to key services as well as monitoring and reporting incidents of littering, graffiti, dog fouling and anti-social behaviour.

Stewart: ‘Respect, protect, enjoy’ message
Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“Reminding people to be vigilant and adopt all of the right behaviours to prevent the spread of Coronavirus is a key role for us, especially with visitors to the Island.

“The ambassadors will add an extra dimension to our public information campaign that will continue through the summer based on the principles of ‘respect, protect, enjoy’, which has the support of the Island’s whole tourism industry.”

Myles: ‘We’re Good to Go’
Will Myles, managing director of Visit Isle of Wight, said:

“It’s great to see this Island Ambassador initiative to help, advise and assist our visitors and Island residents alike to feel that increased level of confidence and to mirror the Visit England national message that here on the Isle of Wight ‘We’re Good to Go’.

Tuesday, 4th August, 2020 9:14am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nQ3

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Tourism

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Isle of Wight council staff redeployed as Island Ambassadors to help keep Islanders and visitors Covid-safe"

newest oldest most voted
kerry

Now there’s a job for Derek Sandy ;-)

Vote Up30Vote Down
4, August 2020 9:19 am
susan

Would be great if these patrols were able to offer these new 90 minute COVID-19 tests to holiday makers

Vote Up4-1Vote Down
4, August 2020 9:42 am
Fenders

Great to see Dave taking a little time out of the dinosaur museum, and supporting the black shorts matter movement.

Vote Up10Vote Down
4, August 2020 9:32 am

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...