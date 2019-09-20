Isle of Wight council ‘take the opportunity’ to replace second prow on floating bridge

The floating bridge will not return to service until the end of next week.

The reason for the extended delay is that, in addition to the completion of the current works to repair the prow and hinge mechanism on the Cowes prow side, we are taking the opportunity while the vessel is out of the water to also replace the prow and hinge mechanism on the East Cowes side to ensure the continued operation of the bridge.

Avoiding trouble during work on St Mary’s roundabout

This will not only address the current problem but also minimise the likelihood of having to take the vessel out of service, should a similar problem arise during the St. Mary’s Roundabout road works.

The council recognises the value and option the floating bridge will provide during the proposed St Mary’s road works to help mitigate disruption and provide an alternative to commuters and other road users in the Cowes and East Cowes area, as well as supporting the economy of those communities.

Both prows will be tested and it is expected the vessel will be back in full service by 30 September. The foot passenger launch will remain in place in the meantime, offering a shuttle service for pedestrians between 5am to 11pm daily.

The improvement works to the vessel are part of our strategy to maintain a good and reliable service for the floating bridge, as reflected in recent figures of use. Approximately 200,000 foot passengers and 78,000 cars used the bridge over the last four months.

