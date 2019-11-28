Isle of Wight councillor hits out as Floating Bridge suspended again due to failures

The Cowes Floating Bridge is out of service this morning due to a technical issue.

A passenger launch is in operation for foot passengers and the Isle of Wight council apologise for the inconvenience.

Love: “Sick to death of the disruption caused”

The Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, has hit out at the Conservative administration, saying,

“The floating bridge is off yet again and no doubt our Tory Administration will continue to say it’s a good reliable service. “We, the people of East and West Cowes, are sick to death of the disruption caused every time it fails. “The only option is to order a new replacement floating bridge and send this one back. “I’m tired of hearing from Cllrs Ward and Stewart that it is a ‘good reliable service’ and 99% reliable.”

Love: Send back this “piece of junk”

He went on to say,

“We need a fresh approach. I have stated clearly stated I will send back this piece of junk once a new replacement model has been ordered and arrives. “Our council needs to carry out and execute with conviction its intent to take legal action to recover damages for the significant losses and under performance of the floating bridge. “I’m informed that our Isle of Wight Council are considering its options in this matter. I say stop considering and do something.”



