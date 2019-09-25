Isle of Wight councillors to vote on motion to halt roadworks at St Mary’s roundabout

Tonight (Wednesday) sees the Extraordinary Isle of Wight full council meeting take place at County Hall from 5pm. OnTheWight will be reporting live (see below).

Motion to postpone works
Members will consider the motion which calls for a halt to planned junction works at St Mary’s roundabout. The call for the meeting was organised by Cllr Geoff Brodie, with the support of Cllrs Jones-Evans, Garratt, Fuller, Lilley and Love.

Members will debate and vote on the motion:

THAT council agrees to abandon the proposed works at St Mary’s Junction until after improvement works have been completed for the Coppins Bridge junction

The Motion will be proposed by Julie Jones-Evans as Cllr Brodie is unable to make the meeting. Last week Conservative councillors voted to go ahead with the works.

As reported by OnTheWight at the weekend, transport planners People Powered CIC say there is sufficient evidence to justify a pause and re-evaluation of the planned works.

Live updates
The live updates that appear below will automatically refresh in the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

Wednesday, 25th September, 2019 4:51pm

By

