Isle of Wight Covid-19 deaths outside hospital setting: Rise in latest figures

Deaths that have occurred outside of hospital for those who have tested positive for Covid-19 on the Isle of Wight have more than doubled in the past week — with a big rise in care homes.

Figures released today (Tuesday) from the Office for National Statistics show 14 people have now sadly died in care homes, in hospice or at home — up from six in the last statistics released.

Care home deaths

Data collected of the number of deaths which occurred by 1st May, but not registered until 9th May, has found a spike in the number of care home deaths on the Island.

Seven new deaths were registered to at care homes on the Island between 24th April and 1st May, bringing the number up to ten since the outbreak started.

Public Health England has said one in four care homes on the Island have either had positive tests of Coronavirus or have reported symptoms.

Other settings

A third person has now died at home from Covid-19, and one in a hospice.

Figures for those who die in a care home, hospice or at home are not included in those produced daily by NHS England, which tells the public how many have died in hospital due to Coronavirus.

Total deaths

As of 11th May, 31 people had died in St Mary’s, the Isle of Wight’s only hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities on the Island due to Covid-19 to 45.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected, as well as with NHS staff working hard to help save lives.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Marcel Sigg under CC BY 2.0