Official count of Isle of Wight residents who have died after testing positive for Coronavirus

According to data from NHS England, one more Isle of Wight resident has been recorded as passing away after being tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total number of patients who have died in hospital to 31.
Latest figures
The latest official figures for Isle of Wight NHS Trust patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus still stands at 155.
Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including care homes – with Island residents showing symptoms and self-isolating.
In addition there are six deaths have been recorded outside the hospital setting.
See OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.
Recovered after treatment
As of 5th May, 25 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged
Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.
Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).
Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.
Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.
Image: christiane teston under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 11th May, 2020 2:54pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nEL
Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓