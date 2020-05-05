Isle of Wight Covid-19 deaths outside hospital setting: New figures released

There have been three new deaths on the Isle of Wight, outside hospital, due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) — one at home, one in a care home and one in a hospice.

Latest figures, released today (Tuesday), from the Office for National Statistics, show a further death was registered in a care home on the Island, up to 24th April, bringing the total up to three.

Two people have now unfortunately died at home.

The first death of a person in a hospice, where Covid-19 was registered as the cause, has also occurred.

Not included in official daily figures

Figures for those who die in a care home, hospice or at home are not included in the figures produced daily by NHS England, which tells the public how many have died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

As of 4th May, 28 people had died at the Isle of Wight’s only hospital, St Mary’s, with a total of 143 lab-confirmed cases.

However, the most recent official figure of those who have recovered from the virus stands at 25.

Cases in care homes

As reported by OnTheWight last week, data from Public Health England, shows that Covid-19 is present in almost a quarter of Island care homes, with 17 of 75 homes recording symptoms or confirmed cases.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones.



