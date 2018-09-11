Isle of Wight discounted ferry fares: Divided response. Local politicians respond

The Isle of Wight council, along with the three ferry companies that provide services across the Solent to the mainland, earlier today announced a new scheme to help some families and Islanders.

They scheme will offer discounted ferry fares for those receiving housing benefit or council tax support. It’s unclear how much the discount will be for each provider or what restrictions will be in place, but the news appears to have caused division among some Islanders.

Reaction has been divided

On social media, many working residents have complained about the scheme being offered to those on benefits.

The council claim the scheme will help 14,000 Islanders. The latest figures for those claiming out of work benefits is 1,375 (published today), so the remaining 12,500+ Islanders who would benefit from the discounted ferry fare scheme would be those on low incomes.

Critchley: “Addressing symptoms rather than curing problem”

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, welcomed the announcement, and said:

“We’re pleased that the ferry companies have responded to pressure to reduce the costs of travel for some Island families. “This is, however, addressing some symptoms rather than curing the problem. “I don’t believe that access to the mainland should be a matter for three private companies to decide who to favour with reduced fares.”

Critchley: “The right of all Islanders”

He went on to say.

“The Labour campaign is to assert the right of all Islanders, as British citizens, to be able to access the rest of our country without having to pay private companies for the privilege. “Ultimately, the only way to resolve this issue is to impose a public duty to serve all Islanders on the ferries, either through regulation or public ownership.”

Lowthion: “Crumbs from table of private ferry companies?”

Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion, said,

“The outrage from ordinary working Islanders at the announcement of discounted ferry tickets for those on benefits should come as no surprise. “Whilst it is very welcome that the ferry companies and council have reached an agreement to support the most vulnerable Islanders, it is a reminder of how utterly unaffordable ferry tickets are for the low wage earners which make up the majority of those of us who live here. “Are we are expected to all be overjoyed at receiving crumbs from the table of the private ferry companies? Did the council not foresee how angry and isolated this makes the rest of the community feel who don’t earn much and don’t qualify?”

Lowthion: “Out of touch”

She went on to say,

“Increasingly, this council and our MP behave completely out of touch with ordinary Islanders. “Instead, they should be lobbying government for regulation, subsidies and legislation which put the needs of islanders *first* when it comes to cross Solent transport.”

IW MP: “Welcome announcement”

The office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, sent this statement.

“This is a welcome announcement and should help many low-income families on the Island. “It goes some way to address issues of affordability for those who, at present, find it a struggle to afford to use the ferries. “I thank the Island’s council and the ferry companies for coming together to set up this scheme. “I would also like to thank Christopher Garnet and the Transport Infrastructure Board for their key work. They, the council and I have been working together. Our message to the ferries has been that we need deeds, and not just warm words, to show that they are on the side of Islanders. “This is also the first proof of what I hope will be a better relationship between the ferry firms and the Island going forward. All of us representing Islanders will continue to work in a united way to find ways to encourage and enable the ferries to serve Islanders better. “Today’s announcement, however, doesn’t address broader issues around fair ferry prices. I will continue to make the case that Islanders are being unfairly treated by what is effectively a duopoly.”

