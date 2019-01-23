Isle of Wight Festival 2019: Headliners announced

The latest news from Isle of Wight Festival HQ. Ed

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds headline the opening night of The Isle of Wight Festival 2019, returning to the Festival for the first time since 2012.

Chart-topping British singer-songwriter George Ezra will headline the Main Stage on Saturday 15th June, in what will be his first major UK festival headline performance, a huge milestone following an incredible few years for the 7-time BRIT-nominated artist.

Special guest Fatboy Slim, making his Isle of Wight Festival debut, will keep the party going as he plays until the early hours following George’s performance.

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro bring their passionate and rousing live show to the Main Stage on Sunday 16th June, closing the 2019 Festival in what is sure to be an epic headline performance.

And there’s more

Also joining the line-up for this year’s event are: Anne-Marie, Bastille, Courteeners, Dean Lewis, DMA’S, Freya Ridings, Gerry Cinnamon, IDLES, James, Jax Jones, Jess Glynne, KT Tunstall, Lily Allen, Madness, Miles Kane, Mystery Jets, Richard Ashcroft, Rick Astley, Sam Fender, Sigala, Sigrid, The Coral, Tom Walker and Wild Front, with Hacienda Classical returning for a second year following last year’s incredible debut in The Big Top.

Speaking on headlining The Isle of Wight Festival for the first time, George said:

“It’s been less than 18 months since I was last at The Isle of Wight Festival, but it already seems like a world away. In the time since, my second album Staying At Tamara’s has been released and I’ve taken these songs around the world and back. “It’s going to be brilliant to return to the beautiful Isle and play those new songs to an audience that has now heard the record. I’m extremely flattered to have been asked to headline and can’t wait to get up and play. See you soon!”

Speaking ahead of headlining the Festival, Biffy Clyro said:

“We are delighted to be headlining The Isle of Wight Festival again. ‘Tis a beauty. Hail Satan!”

Tickets are available 9am Friday 25th January 2019.