Isle of Wight Festival 2020 headliners announced

The Isle of Wight Festival makes its triumphant return for 2020 with a huge line-up of music icons marking the first major festival of the summer over 11th – 14th June.

The UK’s oldest festival – first held in 1968 – celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1970 festival next year, which secured its place in pop culture history thanks to performances from Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Joni Mitchell and more. Hendrix’s legendary headline performance was his last in the UK and the 1970 festival was the last on the island until it was resurrected in 2002.

Friday headliners

Friday’s headliners both make their Isle of Wight Festival debut in 2020; international superstar Lionel Richie will co-headline the Main Stage alongside GRAMMY and BRIT Award-nominated man of the moment Lewis Capaldi.

Lionel Richie

On playing, Lionel said,

“I’m excited to be playing at The Isle of Wight Festival next summer. It’s the first time I’ve performed at the festival and I can’t think of a better way to start the summer! It’s a festival steeped in music history – Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones have all headlined and I’m honoured to be joining the esteemed list! See you all there.”

Special guest Pete Tong will bring the spirit of Ibiza to Seaclose Park, as he closes the Main Stage on Friday night with his Ibiza Classics.

Saturday co-headliners

Since debuting 20 years ago, Saturday co-headliners Snow Patrol have amassed over 17 million global album sales, 1 billion global track streams and countless award wins.

Primal Scream – Bobbie Gillespie

They’re joined in headlining duties by The Chemical Brothers (pictured at top), a duo who redefined the concept of live electronic music, bagged six UK Number 1 albums, four GRAMMY wins and a reputation for a transcendent live experience.

Sunday headliners

Duran Duran, in a UK festival exclusive, will close the Main Stage on Sunday night.

The British music icons and purveyors of triumphant pop music will see out the 2020 event in style.

And there’s more

Acts also announced today are (in alphabetical order): Becky Hill, Dido, Example, Happy Mondays, James Arthur, JC Stewart, Kaiser Chiefs, Maisie Peters, Primal Scream, Sam Fender, Shed Seven, Sigma (DJ set), Supergrass and The Manor.

Happy Mondays frontman, Shaun Ryder, said,

“The Isle of Wight is such a great festival – we’re really looking forward to being back there again in 2020!”

Supergrass

Tickets for The Isle of Wight Festival 2020 event are on sale Friday 6th December at 9am.

