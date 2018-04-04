Isle of Wight Festival tickets up for grabs for good local causes

Dulcie shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Festival HQ. Ed

After the success of the last few years, the Isle of Wight Festival has today announced the details of its local charity initiative.

Local charities and good causes on the Island are invited to apply for tickets to this year’s festival to use in their fundraising activities via our ballot system.

Tickets up for grabs

20 pairs of tickets are available; with organisations able to apply up until Tuesday 1 May 2018 with a brief explanation of what they intend to do with the tickets for the benefit of their charity or good cause.

This local initiative continues the great work the Festival has done with island charities and good causes over the years, including supporting the Earl Mountbatten Hospice, St Catherine’s School, Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and Pink on Wight Breast Cancer amongst many others.

Bringing community closer to the Festival

Festival owner, John Giddings, says,

“We try to give as much as possible back to the Island and bring the community closer to the Festival each year. We hope this will continue the great success we’ve had working with charities and good causes and I look forward to hearing about their fundraisers endeavours.”

Charities and organisations can apply via the Isle of Wight Festival Website

Location map

View the location of this story.