Isle of Wight Foundation supports Foodbank and Pan Together’s work during Coronavirus crisis

Two frontline charities currently supporting vulnerable Island residents during the Covid-19 outbreak have been boosted by a grant award.

The IW Foodbank and Pan Together have both been awarded funds by the Isle of Wight Foundation – one of six local charitable trusts and foundations coming together to pool resources supporting the Crisis Appeal launched by Island’s High Sheriff Geoff Underwood to help local charities in their work tackling the effects of Covid-19.

£40,000 for good causes

Together the trusts and foundations will over the next three months donate over £40,000 to such local good causes.

As its contribution in the first month, the Isle of Wight Foundation, the charitable trust founded by the partners in Island Roads, will give £1,000 to Pan Together and £2,500 to IW Foodbank. The Foodbank has also been awarded a similar amount under the Crisis Appeal from the Daisie Rich Foundation.

Thomson: “Money will really make a difference”

Rachel Thomson, Community Centre Manager at Pan Together, said,

“We are over the moon. This money will really make a difference to the support services we’re providing to those extremely vulnerable people. in our local area who are most affected by self-isolation and who have little support. “If anyone within Pan, Pan Meadows and Barton would benefit from our meal deliveries, essential shopping and/or prescription collections, please call 01983 248 170 from 9 am to 5 pm, seven days a week or email enquiries@pantogether.org.uk”

Jones: Would not be able to continue without support

Hannah Jones, administrator at the IW Foodbank said,

“We are extremely grateful for these donations which enable us to remain a viable operation and feed those in need on the Island. “We would not be able to continue without support of this kind especially at this worrying and uncertain time where food seems to be out of reach even more for those who are already vulnerable.”

Get in touch

The Isle of Wight Foodbank can be contacted on 01983 292040 or email info@isleofwight.foodbank.org.uk. For more information you can alternatively view our website visit the Foodbank Website.

The trusts and foundations coming together for the Crisis Appeal are the Isle of Wight Foundation, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation, The Daisie Rich Trust, The IW Sports Foundation, The High Sheriff’s Trust and WightAID.

You can donate via the WightAid Website.

News shared by Gavin on behalf of Isle of Wight Foundation (Island Roads). Ed

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0