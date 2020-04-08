Isle of Wight 111 service has had 1,340 potential Covid-19 symptom reports – but the picture is complex

The official number of patients testing positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) only counts those who are in hospital – Currently that’s listed as 36 on the Isle of Wight.

With Government guidance being that those who think they have C19 should self-isolate at home, some have wondered how many people are doing this. There have been no official figures for those people.

Data recently released perhaps gives a view of how many people that might be – but OnTheWight has discovered these figures should not be taken at face value.

111/999 calls

The data released by NHS England last week charted the number of calls to 111 or 999 from people reporting potential Covid-19 symptoms.

The figures – based on the number of calls not people (eg, the same person may have called a number of times) – relates just to the number of people reporting their symptoms, not the outcomes of physical tests for Coronavirus.

The stats

According to the data the Isle of Wight is listed sixth on the table of triage calls with 1,340 total calls. This is compared to the 36 officially confirmed cases at the hospital.

When broken down into age groups, the categories provided are pretty wide.

0-18 years 19-69 years 70-120 years 267 842 197 20% 63%` 15%

NB: 34 calls (3 per cent) were not categorised

Surprising to see the 0-18 years so high, but as was said previously, people may have called more than once, which might be more understandable with parents concerned about children.

The female/male split in calls shows more women than men calling.

Female Male 785 555 59% 41%

Is the Isle of Wight a hotspot?

Over the weekend the Sunday Times ran an article based on the data, which pointed to the Isle of Wight being a hot-spot.

What the Sunday Times didn’t take into consideration was that the Isle of Wight’s 111 hub also takes calls from other neighbouring areas.

Calls from other areas included

Although the data looks as though the calls on the Island with people reporting symptoms are higher than many other areas in the UK, it is not a true reflection of the situation.

A spokesperson for Isle of Wight NHS Trust told OnTheWight,

“The data published by NHS England shows that the local NHS 111 service has been much busier than normal during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. “Call handlers on the Isle of Wight have supported neighbouring parts of the NHS when they have been very busy and answered calls from the mainland. This has pushed up the overall number of calls received by NHS 111 on the Isle of Wight.”

Image: annie spratt under CC BY 2.0