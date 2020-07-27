Isle of Wight Fuels to close: Concerns over knock-on effect for customers and companies in supply chain

After 60 years of serving the Island, Isle of Wight Fuels (IOWF) will close on 7th August 2020.

IOWF are fuel distributors and owners of the Island’s only fuel oil storage terminal, based in East Cowes.

“Not viable for the business to continue to trade”

A statement from the parent company, Motor Fuel Group, reads,

“Following a detailed examination of the trading options of IOWF together with individual consultation with all members of staff, Motor Fuel Group announces that it is not viable for the business to continue to trade. “Accordingly, and with regret, the IOWF business will close on Friday 7th August 2020. “No fuel deliveries will be made or customer orders accepted after this date. “We would like to thank our customers for their loyal patronage and our staff for their professional and dedicated service.”

Knock-on effect

The closure not only means job losses for those working at the depot, but will have a knock-on effect for all those small businesses who provide services to IOWF.

Love: Many concerns

Karl Love, the Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, told News OnTheWight,

“I’m incredibly concerned about the impact which the closure of Island fuels in East Cowes will cause to so many businesses on the Island. “It’s incredibly important to get this news out quickly so that alternative arrangements can be made by Island businesses. For instance Island farmers rely heavily upon maintaining supplies in order to bring their crops in at this time of year. “I am also concerned about the supply of heating oil and the supply of domestic fuel to homes and customers across the Island. It would seem that there are lots of different companies and organisations that use fuels from this company.”

Love: A skilled job requiring lots of safety training

He went on to add,