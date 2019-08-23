Isle of Wight GCSE Results: 100% pass rate to complement 100% A-Level pass rate at Priory School

Priory School students in both A Level and GCSE achieved a clean sweep of 100% pass rates at both levels.

Jessica Wiles priory school with her artwork that gained her an A star

Edmund shares GCSE news on behalf of Priory School Ed

A year of first-rate GCSEs for the 15 students in Y11, who cover the full range of ability. We have the new 9-1 grades in English & Maths where 9-4 is the old A*- C equivalent.  

117 GCSEs taken over 17 subjects.  

91% of ALL GCSEs at grade 9-4

93% of candidates 5+ GCSEs grade 9-4

100% grade 9-4 in following subjects:

  • English Language           
  • Biology                
  • Chemistry
  • Physics       
  • Combined Science
  • Geography
  • Religious Studies 
  • Art & Design
  • Film Studies                  
  • Spanish

All Science candidates, Triple & Combined, passed all exams grade 9-4. Congratulations to tutors and students on this exceptional achievement. 

Jessica Wiles with her the artwork that her a Grade 9 (A**) in Art & Design
Particular mention to exceptional individual performances:

Lydia Green  11 GCSEs all grade 9-4 with 5 grade 9s (A**), and A* French in 2017. Lydia will study English, History & French at Priory’s 6th Form

Jacob Sands  9 GCSEs all grade 9-4 with 7 grade 9-7 (A**/A*/A). Jacob has won a Queen Victoria Honorary Scholarship to Christ’s Hospital, Horsham

Daniel Lee 10 GCSEs all grade 9-4 takes up an Engineering Apprenticeship with the Ministry of Defence

Friday, 23rd August, 2019 8:26am

