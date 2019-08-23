Isle of Wight GCSE Results: 100% pass rate to complement 100% A-Level pass rate at Priory School

Edmund shares GCSE news on behalf of Priory School Ed
A year of first-rate GCSEs for the 15 students in Y11, who cover the full range of ability. We have the new 9-1 grades in English & Maths where 9-4 is the old A*- C equivalent.
117 GCSEs taken over 17 subjects.
91% of ALL GCSEs at grade 9-4
93% of candidates 5+ GCSEs grade 9-4
100% grade 9-4 in following subjects:
- English Language
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Physics
- Combined Science
- Geography
- Religious Studies
- Art & Design
- Film Studies
- Spanish
All Science candidates, Triple & Combined, passed all exams grade 9-4. Congratulations to tutors and students on this exceptional achievement.
Particular mention to exceptional individual performances:
Lydia Green 11 GCSEs all grade 9-4 with 5 grade 9s (A**), and A* French in 2017. Lydia will study English, History & French at Priory’s 6th Form
Jacob Sands 9 GCSEs all grade 9-4 with 7 grade 9-7 (A**/A*/A). Jacob has won a Queen Victoria Honorary Scholarship to Christ’s Hospital, Horsham
Daniel Lee 10 GCSEs all grade 9-4 takes up an Engineering Apprenticeship with the Ministry of Defence
Friday, 23rd August, 2019 8:26am
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n8S
Filed under: Education, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Whippingham, Youth
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓