Isle of Wight GCSE Results: 100% pass rate to complement 100% A-Level pass rate at Priory School

Edmund shares GCSE news on behalf of Priory School Ed

A year of first-rate GCSEs for the 15 students in Y11, who cover the full range of ability. We have the new 9-1 grades in English & Maths where 9-4 is the old A*- C equivalent.

117 GCSEs taken over 17 subjects.

91% of ALL GCSEs at grade 9-4

93% of candidates 5+ GCSEs grade 9-4

100% grade 9-4 in following subjects:

English Language

Biology

Chemistry

Physics

Combined Science

Geography

Religious Studies

Art & Design

Film Studies

Spanish

All Science candidates, Triple & Combined, passed all exams grade 9-4. Congratulations to tutors and students on this exceptional achievement.

Jessica Wiles with her the artwork that her a Grade 9 (A**) in Art & Design

Particular mention to exceptional individual performances:

Lydia Green 11 GCSEs all grade 9-4 with 5 grade 9s (A**), and A* French in 2017. Lydia will study English, History & French at Priory’s 6th Form

Jacob Sands 9 GCSEs all grade 9-4 with 7 grade 9-7 (A**/A*/A). Jacob has won a Queen Victoria Honorary Scholarship to Christ’s Hospital, Horsham