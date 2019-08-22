Isle of Wight GCSE Results: 12% improvement in English and maths at Christ the King

Glynis shares GCSE news on behalf of Christ the King College. Ed

Christ the King College is celebrating impressive GCSE and BTEC results, which, like those at A level, demonstrate improvement from last year.

72 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or better in both English and Maths. This is a 12 per cent improvement from the previous set of results.

Governors and staff are incredibly proud of our students, not only for the academic achievements highlighted today, but for the many personal, athletic and artistic accomplishments they have shown throughout their time at the college.

Ward: The results demonstrate care and attention we offer our students

Nora Ward, Head of School said,

“I am so pleased for the students today; they have worked unbelievably hard and deserve all of their successes. My thanks go out to the staff at Christ the King, who have a depth of knowledge and expertise, and the families who have worked in partnership with us to support the children in our care. “Our parents at Christ the King have helped us with the many changes we have made this past year, and I continue to be grateful for their trust and support. Our next steps over the coming weeks is to support our students as they consider the exciting educational opportunities ahead, and we look forward to welcoming many of them back to Christ the King as members of our Sixth Form. “I am very proud, of course, of the group of students who have achieved the very top grades in their subjects; for example, five students achieved grade 9 in 5 or more subjects, putting them amongst the most exceptional scholars in the country. “Additionally, I particularly want to say well done to those students who have carried on this year through challenge and adversity, but have given their very best and have much to be pleased with today. The standards of provision are very high at Christ the King College and these results demonstrate the care and attention we continue to offer our students.”

Quinn: Exceptional provision for young people

Executive Principal, Matthew Quinn said,