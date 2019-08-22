Isle of Wight GCSE Results: Students and staff worked so hard to achieve some exceptional results at The Bay CE

Karen shares GCSE news on behalf of The Bay CE. Ed

Many students were celebrating today as they received their GCSE results with us at The Bay CE School Secondary site.

Mrs Westcott-Hayes, Head of School, said,

“The incredible journey that the community at The Bay CE School has been on has been well documented; and today with the publication of the GCSE results of our 2019 cohort, I am proud to congratulate our students and staff who have worked so hard to achieve some exceptional results.”

In a year where all of the examination entries were in the new, more challenging form; with more difficult content and based mostly on final examination rather than coursework, it is clear that we are moving in the right direction as many students achieved top grades across the curriculum.

Westcott-Hayes: A solid platform on which to build

Mrs Westcott-Hayes, went on to say,

“I have always been a firm believer that GCSE results are important because a strong set of results provides the key to open many doors in the future. We are at the start of a journey here at The Bay, and what is clear it that we have a solid platform on which to build so that great outcomes become the norm for all of our students. “Every single student and staff member has something to celebrate today. As individuals I know that every person from the Class of 2019 has excelled in some way and I commend them for that. “I would like to extend my congratulations and thanks to every member of the community at The Bay CE School; the staff, the parents/carers and most importantly to the students. Without everyone working together we would not have been able to support our students in achieving the grades that they worked so hard for.”

Special mention for high achievers

There are many students who have achieved well. However, a special mention must go to the top students for attainment and progress.

Results such as this only come about through absolute commitment and dedication to excel.

Alexandra Linden-Jones: Achieved a grade 9 in Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Geography. Grade 8 in Computer Science and in Religious Education. Grade 7 in English Literature. Grade 6 in English Language and in Drama.

Leo Ballard: Achieved a grade 9 in English Language, English Literature, and Biology. Grade 8 in Chemistry, Physics, and History. Grade 7 in Maths. A Merit in Music and a Grade 6 in Computer Science.

Niall Powell: Achieved a grade 8 in Art, English Language. A Distinction* in Sport and in Food and Cookery. A Distinction in Health and Fitness. Grade 7 in English Literature, Maths, Geography, and Religious Studies. Grade 6 in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Bethany Underdown: Achieved a grade 8 in Geography and in Religious Studies. A Distinction* in Sport and in Food and Cookery. A Merit in Health and Fitness. Grade 7 in English Literature. Grade 6 in Biology, Chemistry, English Language, and Maths.

‘Believe Inspire Excel’

Mrs Westcott-Hayes, finished by saying,

“Education at The Bay CE School embodies ‘Believe Inspire Excel’ – as we move forward and continue to work together to embed strong teaching and learning across the school, I am confident that the number of students excelling will continue to increase year on year. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside the staff body, students and families at The Bay as we continue our journey to ensure that every single student leaves The Bay with the belief and confidence that will enable them to make a positive contribution to society. “That every student will have been inspired to develop knowledge, skills and attributes with allow them to flourish as life-long learners. And finally, that they excel and achieve the highest academic standards and all-round personal development that will enable them to live happy and fulfilled lives.”

Mr Duncan Mills, Executive Headteacher, said,

“The inaugural results of The Bay CE School have established a firm foundation for us to build on. “I would like to congratulate the students on their individual achievements, which demonstrate their immense hard work and thank the staff team for their commitment to striving for the best for every student.”

(*A full report of all results will be uploaded in September once results have been finalised).