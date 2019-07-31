Isle of Wight girl becomes kickboxing World Champ

Huge congratulations are in order to an 11-year-old from Ryde.

Not even in her teens yet and Lacey Masterton-Davis has just become the K1 WKO kick-boxing World Champion.

She competed at the weekend in the championships in Barnsley, coming home with the World Champion title in the K-1 B-Class (44.1kg-47kg – 9-11-year-old).

Earlier this week Lacey told Isle of Wight Radio,

“It’s just like a really happy feeling to be able to refer to myself as the K1 World Champion.”

Lacey began training on the Island, but now also trains at the Lions Club in Watford, as well as at the Island’s Brotherhood Gym with Matt Barnsley, and Vectis MMA.

We’re sure that we’ll be hearing more about Lacey’s successes in the future.

Source: Isle of Wight Radio